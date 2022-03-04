ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 17, Rogers Police arrested Rikhav Vasanwala, 32, for allegedly recording himself raping an unconscious woman.

A court document stated that an adult female reported on January 31 that she had a video recording of an incident that occurred at Vasanwala’s apartment on Huntington Drive in Rogers. She said that she had obtained the video from the suspect’s phone.

The victim added that the suspect provided a prescription medication for her to take. She later went through his phone camera roll and discovered multiple videos of him “performing sex acts” on other women as well.

She said that she sent the video of herself to her own phone and then deleted the suspect’s entire camera roll. Later, she provided police investigators with that video.

She identified herself as the unconscious woman in the video, and also identified the room where the incident took place in the suspect’s residence.

The investigating officer watched the video and noted that it begins with Vasanwala setting up the camera “to have a vantage point of the bed in the room.” The report states that the video shows the suspect engaging in multiple sex acts with the “obviously unconscious” victim.

According to the UAMS website, Vasanwala is an Internal Medicine resident physician. He is also named as a defendant in a medical malpractice suit filed on January 14 in the Nineteenth Circuit Court in Benton County.

When asked to comment, UAMS confirmed that Vasanwala is a third-year resident physician. A spokesperson added that they were unaware of the arrest, and that “per UAMS policy, he is being placed on immediate administrative leave.”

He is facing charges of Rape, a Class Y Felony, and Video Voyeurism, a Class D Felony. He was booked into Benton County Jail and released on a $350,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for April 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.