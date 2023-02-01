BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Northwest Arkansas doctor facing multiple sexual assault charges has asked a Northwest Arkansas court to allow him to travel outside of the country.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, was arrested in both Washington and Benton counties after multiple patients came forward and levied sexual assault allegations against him. One of the terms of his pretrial release was that Maass agreed to surrender his passport, but on January 26, he filed a motion in Benton County circuit court seeking to modify those terms.

Maass’ filing said that the defendant’s adult daughter and her husband are moving to Munich, Germany in March and Maass asked for permission to travel there for one week at that time, from March 9-16.

“Mr. Maass has demonstrated through the past seven months of good behavior and timely appearances that he is not a flight risk,” the motion said. “Moreover, Mr. Maass has remained in excellent communication with his attorneys showing an eagerness to resolve this case and clear his name.”

Maass’ next court appearance is scheduled for February 17 in Washington County circuit court. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.