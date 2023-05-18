ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers doctor accused of Medicaid fraud has postponed his Medicaid suspension appeal.

Psychiatrist Dr. Brian Hyatt, a member of the state medical board, had his Medicaid billing privileges suspended in February while the state investigates potential fraud.

Hyatt had plans to appeal the suspension. This week, his attorney has requested that any hearing and all pending deadlines be continued.

In that request, Hyatt’s attorney asked for more time so the doctor could prepare for other civil proceedings.

In a civil trial scheduled for August, Hyatt is accused of medical malpractice after a patient released from his care committed suicide.

Hyatt is also facing 14 other lawsuits from former patients, several of whom claim false imprisonment.

His request for continuance was granted.