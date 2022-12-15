WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County criminal trial for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting his patients has been postponed until 2023.

Dr. Adam Mass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, is facing two counts of sexual assault in the second degree in Washington County Circuit Court. That trial was previously set to begin on October 18, then delayed until December 16.

On December 14, Judge Mark Lindsay issued another continuance, setting a new trial date of February 17, 2023. Maass was also charged for three other counts of sexual assault in the second degree in Benton County, with an omnibus hearing in that case scheduled for January 3, 2023.

Felony charges against Maass filed by Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett on June 10 stated that “on or about November 3, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion.” A second charge alleges that Maass did the same with a different victim “on or between October 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.”

According to an affidavit, the Cave Springs Police Department also received a complaint in February that Maass touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam. The woman told investigators that the assault took place at 165 S. Main Street in Cave Springs in March 2021.

Maass was arrested on June 8, and additional charges were filed against him in Washington County two days later. He has entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Since 2007, at least seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board, and the board suspended his license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”

Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass.