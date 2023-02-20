WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first trial date for a Northwest Arkansas doctor charged with sexually assaulting multiple patients in two counties has been scheduled.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, was arrested in both Washington and Benton counties after multiple patients came forward and levied sexual assault allegations against him. His Washington County jury trial is set to begin on May 15.

Judge Mark Lindsay signed an order in Washington County circuit court on February 17 setting that date. He has yet to rule on a recent motion that Maass filed, asking the court to allow him to travel abroad for one week next month.

The defendant’s filing said that his adult daughter and her husband are moving to Munich, Germany in March and Maass asked for permission to travel there from March 9-16. He also submitted a similar motion in Benton County.

Felony charges against Maass filed by Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett on June 10, 2022 stated that “on or about November 3, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion.” A second charge alleges that Maass did the same with a different victim “on or between October 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.”

Maass is facing a separate trial for three more counts of sexual assault in Benton County. Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.