LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Bentonville art patrons and a Fayetteville photographer will be receiving awards at the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards on Wednesday.

Kelly and Marti Sudduth of Bentonville will be receiving the Patron Award for their contributions to the art community, while Andrew Kilgore will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his career in photography.

The Sudduths are being recognized for their donations to art in Arkansas over the past 12 years, including contributions to the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Most notably, the Sudduths donated $1 million to the Walton Arts Center in 2016, which aided an expansion of the center.

Kilgore, a portrait photographer who specializes in documenting groups of people, is known for his signature black and white documentary style.

The photographer moved to Arkansas 50 years ago after working with the Peace Corps in India and attending seminary school.

Now 82, Kilgore is still active in his art.

The Sudduths and Kilgore were nominated by the public and eventually selected by a panel of art professionals from across the state.

Each recipient receives an original work of art created by an Arkansas artist.

Arkansas PBS will livestream the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards at noon on April 26 from the Robinson Center in Little Rock at myarpbs.org/arkansaslive.