FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas area has ranked tenth in the nation for best places to live according to U.S. News & World Report, dropping three spots from 2022.

The rankings grouped Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and the rest of the Northwest Arkansas area together, and included factors such as quality of life, desirability and the job market, among others.

“Located in a region experiencing drastic growth, Fayetteville – together with Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale – has transformed from a small town to a center of higher education, culture, commerce and entrepreneurialism,” the report said.

This year marks the second year in a row in which the area’s ranking dropped.

Northwest Arkansas was ranked fourth in 2021 before dropping to seventh in 2022. This year marks the lowest the area has ranked in almost a decade.

The report included that while the area’s quality of life and net migration scores increased, it ultimately fell because of its low scores for value and job market, allowing other cities and metro areas to pass Northwest Arkansas.