BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville school is the first in the state to implement “visible learning,” a new classroom learning strategy.

Apple Glen Elementary School has been working for five years to fully utilize the strategy, which teaches students to be the leaders of learning.

Visible learning is supposed to help students understand what they’ll be learning, how to learn it and how to assess their performance.

“It can be really powerful,” said Tracey Wood, the principal at Apple Glen.

There are only 11 schools that currently practice visible learning in the country.