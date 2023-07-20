ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An app similar to Tinder is being developed for businesses to find employees.

Carte is being developed by a local entrepreneur. The app was showcased during a Rogers Merchant MeetUp on July 20.

The app pairs businesses like retail stores and restaurants with hourly workers looking for a job.

“So that businesses can get those signs out of their front yard, they can take their signs off of their door and start using a tool that’s quick. It’s easily accessible. It’s on your phone,” said Founder and CEO Andrea Roten.

The app is about halfway done. It should be finished by fall and will be tested locally before going nationwide.