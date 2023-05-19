FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Equality released a statement today regarding what it calls “misinformation” surrounding the NWA Pride Youth Zone.

The statement comes after the Walton Arts Center said last week that it will not be hosting drag story time or drag performances for minors during Pride this year. In the past, the WAC has hosted the youth zone during the annual pride festival in downtown Fayetteville.

WAC says it’s still open to hosting pride events this year, just not drag performances or drag story time for minors.

NWA Equality then chose to move all Pride events out of WAC facilities.

Since then, the center has released a statement regarding the decision, saying “Our concern was not simply around the physical safety surrounding these events, but the policy to not allow parents, guardians and caregivers into the Youth Zone.”

Now, NWA Equality is clarifying the youth zone rules.

“As in previous years, the Youth Zone will consist of separate areas for different age groups, including arts and crafts, storybook readings, a space for teens, and a resource fair of LGBTQ-supportive youth-focused organizations for parents/guardians to gain information,” the statement said.

NWA Equality says that the Teen Zone is for teens only but has a designated parent/guardian area inside the zone.

“All vendors, volunteers, and chaperones for the Youth Zone are vetted through an internal process that includes background checks and training. Since 2010, NWA Equality has had a similar background check policy and certification requirements for volunteers and staff working with youth programs, including Child Abuse Prevention training,” the statement said.

For this year’s pride festival, the NWA Pride Youth Zone will be located inside the Fayetteville Town Center. The event will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, in conjunction with the NWA Pride Festival and the 5 p.m. Parade on Dickson Street.

A rally to peacefully protest the decision by WAC is planned for May 20 by Arkansans for Social Justice.