FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Taxi drivers and food industry workers hit the snowy roads Thursday to help support their neighbors.

Eureka Pizza locations were open Thursday to serve and deliver pizzas. Manager Lang Rieper said snow days can be very busy with helping to keep the community fed.

“Pizza generally gets a lot of business during inclement weather,” Rieper said.

Rieper said it was a team effort to keep the shop open Thursday.

“I went and picked up some of my coworkers to make it in,” Rieper said.

Rieper said when he was a delivery driver, he drove in some severe winter conditions to get people their pizza. Another worker who faced the snow was taxi driver Kyle Empsall.

“Yeah I’ve been too busy, all the Uber drivers staying home so we still get out here and work, we don’t stop,” Empsall said.

Empsall said he helped people get to work and pick up essential items during the snow Thursday.