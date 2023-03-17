LOWELL, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA)— Northwest Arkansas based avad3 Event Production has announced the hire of Tabitha McFadden as the new Vice President of people and finance. Tabitha will be responsible for leading the people and administration team, supporting all aspects of traditional HR practices, finance and accounting, and office operations.

According to the release, Tabitha brings over ten years of experience in people and administration, as well as a wide range of experience in operations, project management, marketing, and events. She was personally awarded the NWA Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award in 2018. She has been in Northwest Arkansas for 25 years and loves contributing to the business community.

“Tabitha is someone I’ve respected for years,” said Cameron Magee, Founder and Owner of

avad3. “She was a member of the avad3 Board early on. I admired the work she did on our

Board, I’ve admired the work she’s done in her previous roles, and I’m elated for her to make

her next impact here at avad3.”

“One of the things I am most passionate about is helping companies grow while continuing to

keep the foundation of values and culture in place. I was involved with this company early on as

a member of the Board of Directors and was honored to provide direction during that time,”

offered Tabitha. “I am equally as honored and excited to bring my knowledge and experience to

this role now, directing the further growth and development of this amazing company.”

avad3 Event Production is a national full-service provider based in NW Arkansas.

For more information about avad3 visit here.