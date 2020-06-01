NWA falls behind the rest of the state in terms of COVID-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is behind the rest of the state in terms of COVID-19 testing.

That’s according to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

He said we’ve seen a total of 1,749 positive cases in the Northwest Arkansas region which gives us a 5.8% positivity rate.

Dr. Smith said right now in NWA, we’re testing 281 people for every 10,000 whereas the state as a whole is dong 442 tests per 10,000.

“We need to do even more testing in the northwest part of the state for us to identify those cases and the point is not just to drive up numbers but to identify chains of transmission so that we can stop the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately to save lives,” Smith said.

Right now Dr. Smith said Northwest Arkansas has 985 active cases and 43% are among the Latino community.