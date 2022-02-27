FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The war in Ukraine is hitting close to home for two Northwest Arkansas families and they wish they could do more to help their loved ones in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

The Clark’s, a family in Fayetteville, adopted their children from Ukraine when they were young. They keep close ties to the kids’ birth families and their orphanage through video calls and visits.

Now, they pray for the safety of their loved one’s in Ukraine.

“This is just another level,” said Amanda Clark. “It’s completely and totally unsettling because these are the places we love. I know Kyiv as a city that is so metropolitan and so sophisticated, that I felt like I was out of place walking on the street because I wasn’t dressed well enough. So for it to see bombs or anything there, it’s just completely mind blowing.”

Their son Dimitri Clark is an Ukrainian-American and he has a very close relationship with his biological brother in Ukraine.

On Wednesday night he received a text from his brother saying “It started and it’s very scary.”

Dimitri Clark attends John Brown University. He shares nightly calls with his parents to de-brief what is happening to his family in Ukraine.

After many attempts and nights of listening to shelling and fighting, the Clark’s said Dimitri’s biological family is finally reunited and home in Kramatorsk.

Although the war in Ukraine is taking a toll on the Clark family, she said the Ukrainian people are encouraging and strong.

“We know that we’re committed to helping them and we want to continue to be able to be there for them and and support them through this,” said Amanda Clark.

Another family from Farmington has part of their hearts in Ukraine as well.

Kendra and Larry Pliler are leaning on text messages and phone calls to communicate with their thirteen-year-old host daughter Masha. Their goal is to get her and the other children at her orphanage out as soon as possible.

“We’re gonna fight for all orphans, said Kendra Pliler. “We’re going to hope and pray that our girl makes it, but if she doesn’t, we’re still here to help in any way that we can.”

The Pliler’s asked to adopt Masha in August. Now they just want to bring her home, but there are a lot of steps in order to evacuate the kids from Ukraine.

First, they must find a way to transport them into Poland, but they said this is extremely difficult.

“People are scared,” said Kendra Pliler. “We need Ukrainian citizens to drive these kids across the country to a border, but roads are closed, bridges are blown up and there’s no gas. People are driving as far as they can and then walking.”

After getting the kids to safety in Poland, the Pliler’s said they will work to get them visa’s. Visa’s last 90 days, but they hope there will be an extension for refugees if peace doesn’t return to Ukriane.

Finally, the Pliler’s and the organizations they are working with will look for host families for the orphans.

The Pliler’s told me there are many families saying they will help take care of the kids once they get here. They hope to start the evacuation process in the next 24 hours.

Both families are hoping people in the states will find ways they can help as well.

“This isn’t a time for doubt, said Dimitri Clark. “This is a time to really trust in what you’re gifted in and what you can do and go from there.”

The Clark family suggests people reach out to their elected officials to help those in Ukraine or if you know a Ukrainian, to ask how you can help them.

If you want to help bring orphans like Masha home, you can donate to the Pliler family’s Venmo for orphan relief only @Kendra-Pliler or through their tax deductible organization.