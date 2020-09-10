NWA Fashion Week, Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum announce drive-in shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Fashion Week and Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum announce Re-Runway, a set of three experiential drive-in events scheduled for October 9, 16, and 23.

The event is free for everyone and masks are required prior to entry. Social distancing is expected.

NWA Fashion Week designer runway shows will be projected larger than life onto the side of the new AAFF office at 214 S. Main Street in Downtown Springdale.

There will be cocktails and food trucks as well as a DJ.

Events open at 6:30 p.m. with showtimes running from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Viewing will be in the North Parking Lot at 214 S. Main Street in Springdale.

Limited room for parked cars is available, and standing occupancy will be socially distanced.

EVENT LINE UP

Oct 9 | Fall 2018

Ellen Elaine

Rosie Rose

Likatus in Majel

22nd ELEMENT

A. Brook’s

Don Morphy

damned 2 Divine

Herron Hats

Richie Clark

The R Gene

Oct 16 | Spring 2019

Rosie Rose

Big Sister

22nd ELEMENT

ETHWES

Basana Chhetri

Nicole Simone

Stitches

Ashton Hall

Oct 23 | Fall 2019

Robbie’s Era

Herron Hats

Big Sister

4ME Jayla Lee

Ruby Ru

Samatha’s Garden

Elizabeth

Off the Record

The R Gene

House of Colby

