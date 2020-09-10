NWA Fashion Week, Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum announce drive-in shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Fashion Week and Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum announce Re-Runway, a set of three experiential drive-in events scheduled for October 9, 16, and 23.
The event is free for everyone and masks are required prior to entry. Social distancing is expected.
NWA Fashion Week designer runway shows will be projected larger than life onto the side of the new AAFF office at 214 S. Main Street in Downtown Springdale.
There will be cocktails and food trucks as well as a DJ.
Events open at 6:30 p.m. with showtimes running from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
Viewing will be in the North Parking Lot at 214 S. Main Street in Springdale.
Limited room for parked cars is available, and standing occupancy will be socially distanced.
EVENT LINE UP
Oct 9 | Fall 2018
Ellen Elaine
Rosie Rose
Likatus in Majel
22nd ELEMENT
A. Brook’s
Don Morphy
damned 2 Divine
Herron Hats
Richie Clark
The R Gene
Oct 16 | Spring 2019
Rosie Rose
Big Sister
22nd ELEMENT
ETHWES
Basana Chhetri
Nicole Simone
Stitches
Ashton Hall
Oct 23 | Fall 2019
Robbie’s Era
Herron Hats
Big Sister
4ME Jayla Lee
Ruby Ru
Samatha’s Garden
Elizabeth
Off the Record
The R Gene
House of Colby
