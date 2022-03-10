BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Fashion Week presented by Interform is underway in Bentonville.

Until March 12, runway shows will feature the works of local, national, and international designers.

The opening night event highlighted a local organization, The Transition Closet, which provides masculine, feminine, and gender-neutral clothes to anyone going through a transition.

Lisa Stuart with The Transition Closet, says the event is a way to bring awareness and visibility to the trans community.

“It’s really exciting,” Stuart said. “I feel like it’s really important for visibility and awareness for the trans community, to be able to do something like this and be seen doing something like this in the community, and to be a part of something.”

10% of proceeds will go toward the transition closets efforts here in Northwest Arkansas and around the world.