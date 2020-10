NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Fashion Week’s re-runway kicks off this Friday, October 9.

Fashion Week and the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum are providing a set of three experimental drive-in events.

It’s an opportunity to see previous runway shows for free.

The events are scheduled for October 9, 16, and 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the new AAFF office in Downtown Springdale.