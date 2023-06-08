BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local models will be hitting the NWA Fashion Week runway this week.

The nonprofit behind NWA Fashion Week, INTERFORM, said it’s focused on showcasing local artists’ work and supporting inclusivity. INTERFORM is an organization centered around art and fashion.

The nonprofit’s Rochelle Bailey said each ticket purchase keeps its sewing, educational and professional development classes free for the community.

When choosing what makes it to the art-filled runway, Bailey said they try to represent every group that makes up Northwest Arkansas.

“So models of all genders, all ethnicities, all ages and all sizes, will be gracing the runway,” said Bailey.

Bailey expects events to immerse you in locally made art that could be designed by co-workers or neighbors you didn’t know had a connection to the fashion world.

NWA Fashion Week is being held at The Momentary in Bentonville over on June 8-10 starting at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets here.