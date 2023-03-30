BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — INTERFORM announced Thursday that Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week will be held June 8 through June 10 at the Momentary in Bentonville.

According to the press release, local and regional designers will be featured alongside an exhibition from New York-based artist Firelei Báez. An installation from textile artist Rachel Hayes will debut at the Momentary Quonset Hut.

During the three-day event, local non-profit organizations The Transition Closet and Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation will be in attendance. An archival collection of costumes from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will be at the Momentary for the event.

In addition to the runway shows and art displays, guests planning to attend the event have the option to purchase access to a VIP experience. Guests will be able to mingle in a jewel-inspired lounge with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and receive a swag bag, according to the release.