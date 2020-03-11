NWA Fashion Week spring event canceled due to coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week has canceled its Spring 2020 runway events due to the “rapidly developing situation with the coronavirus,” organizers announced on Wednesday.

“While we are saddened by the need to take these steps, we feel reassured that we will continue to produce groundbreaking creative content under conditions that keep all of our beloved team members, creative producers, and volunteers safe,” said Katie Marquess, director of marketing and sponsorships with Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week.

The event was scheduled for April 16 through 18 in Bentonville.

The group’s Fall 2020 runway is still scheduled for October 23-24 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.