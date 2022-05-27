FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first film in a series of projects designed to offer students at the University of Arkansas the opportunity to work with veteran film professionals in key crew positions is now in post-production.

According to a news release from the university, the NWA Film Cycle lays the foundation for both credit and non-credit programs in film writing and production for students.

The release says NWA Film Cycle traces its roots back to a short film, Animal, produced in 2019 by then-professor of practice Russell Sharman in collaboration with Kris Katrosh with the university’s Global Campus and Northwest Arkansas-based production company Rockhill Studios.

The film employed a dozen students under the supervision of professional filmmakers in key positions and went on to screen at festivals across the U.S. and around the world, according to the release.

The success of Animal led to a multidisciplinary grant written by Sharman and John Walch, assistant professor and head of the M.F.A. program in playwriting in the university’s theater department.

The release says the team was awarded one of the first University of Arkansas Chancellor’s Fund for the Humanities and Performing Arts in early 2020 to create the NWA Film Cycle program, but the project was put on hold with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years later, the first film in the program, Angle of Attack, marked the first of the series of films slated to be produced by the NWA Film Cycle program.

More information on the NWA Film Cycle can be found here.