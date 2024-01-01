FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fitness director for the Fayetteville Athletic Club and a psychologist give tips on how you can stay on the right track to achieving your New Year’s resolutions in 2024.

“New Year’s is the best time just to start a new initiative and just get a fresh start on your workout routine,” said Ryan Murphy, who works out at the Fayetteville Athletic Club.

Murphy’s kicking off 2024 at the Fayetteville Athletic Club.

“Honestly, the hardest part is just getting started, because then once you start working out, you’re going to want to do more,” said Murphy.

Murphy is already thinking of ways to keep his resolutions through the end of the year.

“Staying consistent and just getting started with whatever you’re trying to do for that day, is the best way to accomplish what your goals are for the year,” said Murphy.

“Altering what I’m focusing on every year, keeps me where I’m at, keeps me going, and helps me help others as they run into issues along the way,” said Betsy Rawlings, FAC fitness director.

Rawlings explains how she helps her clients meet their goals.

“We need to focus on those steps. Write them down. Break them down into a timeline. Reward yourself as you hit each one, even if it’s just a little happy dance,” said Rawlings.

She says these rewards are important. As Dr. Rebecca Storment, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Fayetteville, says, “Failure to meet expectations can impact a person’s sense of self-efficacy.”

Rawlings says accountability can also keep you going.

“Join a group something. Have other people that are doing it with you because we need connections with other people to keep us going,” said Rawling.

As for Murphy, keeping his resolution begins with a routine.

“‘This time of day is when I’m going to work out every day’ is like the best way to keep a routine and continuing that through the whole year,” said Murphy.

According to Storment, there are no quick tricks to change, but she encourages you to practice patience, curiosity, flexibility, openness, and self-care while aiming to achieve your goals.