LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on June 30 to announce its $25 million Food For Today, Hope For Tomorrow capital campaign.

According to a press release, the food bank will use the investment to establish a new campus in Lowell that will house a new distribution facility and launch new programs to increase annual distribution and improve access to fresh, healthy foods across its four-county service area.

The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 1604 Honeysuckle Street in Lowell. Representatives of the food bank are expected to attend, as is Lowell mayor Chris Moore.