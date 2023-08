LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank’s new campus in Lowell officially has a name.

The center will be called the Claude and Betty Harris Center for Hunger Relief. The food bank says the campus was named after the family because of their support for it over the last 7.5 years.

The new facility is more than 82,000 square feet.

The food bank says it will help increase food distribution by 60% and reach its goal to distribute more than 14 million meals by 2025.