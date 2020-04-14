NWA Food Bank goes mobile during crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local food bank brainstormed a new way to continue to help out those in need even during a global pandemic.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank hosted its first ever pop-up mobile food pantry Tuesday morning and will be making stops across the NWA area to allow local residents to pick up needed items.

As an extra precaution, families are allowed to stay in their cars and let volunteers load the food for them.

“You show up and fill out a couple short information and then we tell you how much food you’re going to get, what you’re going to get and we’ll load you up and you’ll go out,” said Blake Hawkins, the Mobile Services Coordinator at NWA Food Bank.

No date has been set for the next pop-up pantry. The NWA Food Bank will continue to put on the mobile pantry for as long as their limited supplies last.