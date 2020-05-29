NWA Food Bank hands out free food to the people in need in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank hands out free food to the people in need in Huntsville today.

The NWA Food Bank operated a pop-up pantry this morning from the overflow parking lot at the Madison County Courthouse.

NWA Food Bank’s Service Coordinator, Blake Hawkins said last time they were at this location they served over 240 people and it was a success.

“We packed enough for 240 again today, so we’re hoping that we can match last time,” he said.

Hawkins has confirmed the NWA Food Bank will host another pop-up pantry, but the next date and location is still undecided.