FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announces more pop-up pantries.

The next mobile food drive will be Tuesday, May 12 at the Fayetteville Salvation Army on 15th Street.

Then on Friday May 15, the pop-up mobile pantry will be in the parking lot of Old Bob’s supermarket in Green Forest.

Both events will run from 10 a.m. until noon or until the food runs out.