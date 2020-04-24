NWA Food Bank hosts pop-up pantry

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the need continues, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank hands out more free food to those in need.

The pop-up mobile pantry was parked behind the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville today.

Ducommun Incorporated sponsored today’s donation.

“There’s a real need right now in the community. This group here, NWA Food Bank, we chose them because they serve multiple food banks within this particular area as well as throughout Northwest Arkansas,” said Kimberly Bell, human resource manager for Ducommun Incorporated.

Each mobile pantry has a limited amount of food and will hand out donations until they run out.

A date for the next pop up has not been scheduled.