NWA Food Bank partners with Tyson to provide meals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local food bank partnered with Tyson Foods to provide meals for more than 6,000 people.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received a $500,000 grant from Tyson to hold monthly mobile food pantries around the area.

Officials with the NWA Food Bank say COVID-19 has greatly increased the number of families in need in Nortwest Arkansas.

Director of Marketing and Communications Julie Damer said “Pre-COVID, we saw about 65,000-plus food insecure people in the Northwest Arkansas region. Once COVID hit, that number jumped to 100,000-plus. Since things have loosened up and people are getting back to work, our numbers are dropping a little bit but there’s still a huge need.”

Today was the first of four Tyson-sponsored mobile food pantries.

The next event will be June 11 in Rogers from noon to 4 p.m.at Veterans Park, 500 E Veterans Parkway.

On June 18, the distribution event in Fayetteville will be at Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Avenue.

And in Berryville on June 25, the event will be at North Arkansas Sale Barn, 304 W Main Street.

The mobile pantry model allows food to be distributed to residents in pre-packed boxes available for pick up at designated sites.

Through April 30, 2022, 24,000 boxes of food in total will be distributed in these four communities.

