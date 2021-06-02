NWA Food Bank partners with Tyson to provide meals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local food bank partnered with Tyson Foods to provide meals for more than 6,000 people.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received a $500,000 grant from Tyson to hold monthly mobile food pantries around the area.

Officials with the NWA Food Bank say COVID-19 has greatly increased the number of families in need in Nortwest Arkansas.

Director of Marketing and Communications Julie Damer said “Pre-COVID, we saw about 65,000-plus food insecure people in the Northwest Arkansas region. Once COVID hit, that number jumped to 100,000-plus. Since things have loosened up and people are getting back to work, our numbers are dropping a little bit but there’s still a huge need.”

Today was the first of four Tyson-sponsored mobile food pantries.

The next event will be June 11 in Rogers from noon to 4 p.m.at Veterans Park, 500 E Veterans Parkway.

On June 18, the distribution event in Fayetteville will be at Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Avenue.

And in Berryville on June 25, the event will be at North Arkansas Sale Barn, 304 W Main Street.

The mobile pantry model allows food to be distributed to residents in pre-packed boxes available for pick up at designated sites.

Through April 30, 2022, 24,000 boxes of food in total will be distributed in these four communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers