FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fundraising event gives Northwest Arkansans a chance to show their support for Ukraine.

One local woman, Kendra Pliler, has a host-daughter in a Ukrainian orphanage. When the war began, she tried to get her daughter and other orphans out of the war-torn country. Luckily, the orphanage is safe from the war right now, so Pliler is dedicating her time to help other people trying to get their loved ones out of the country.

“People just started reaching out to me and saying, ‘these people need help and can you help them?'” said Pliler.

This goal of course takes money to complete, so she’s created a fundraising event in order to raise that money. Refugees are in need of food, a place to sleep, and mostly funds.

‘NWA for Ukraine‘ will be held at Brand New Church in Farmington on Thursday, April 25 from 5:30-8 PM.

One of the families Pliler has helped is Nataliya Yevtushenko’s.

Yevtushenko moved from Ukraine to America almost 20 years ago. She’s spent the last few months urging her sister to leave Ukraine with her kids.

Yevtushenko said there are missiles hitting around her hometown and disturbing rumors of the things Russian soldiers are doing to women and children.

Once Yevtushenko’s sister and her children did get out of Ukraine, they were faced with other problems on their way to join Yevtushenko in America. Pliler helped connect the family to the right resources, booking their flights and finding them places to stay along the way.

“I will be forever grateful,” said Yevtushenko. “I will not have any words to express my gratitude.”

The fundraiser is a free event with food, music, speakers, childcare, silent auction and more. The money raised will go towards multiple organizations that work directly with Ukrainian refugees.

Organizations such as Generation Hope, Children in the Sun, and Angel’s Haven. Another organization is Force for Christ, which Pliler is waiting to be approved as the new Refugee Program Director for.

Pliler said you can choose which organization your money is going to as well. She wants people to feel like they know exactly where the funds are going and will include examples and photos of the work the organizations are doing for the Ukrainian refugees.

“People who have it in their hearts to help such families as my sister’s family, God will bless you a hundred times fold because you’re doing god’s work for these people,” said Yevtushenko.