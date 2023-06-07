FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A railroad safety study in Northwest Arkansas just got $576,000 in federal funding.

The Northwest Arkansas Rail Corridor Safety Study is a proposed project that is supposed to identify safety improvements to crossings along a 14-mile stretch from Fayetteville to Springdale.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration’s announcement that it has awarded more than $570 million in Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program funding to projects in 32 states.

“The Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program is another critical tool that FRA is using to make a lasting impact on the safety and transportation needs of communities nationwide,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “With these project selections and the many more that are to come, we will save lives and reshape infrastructure in ways that allow individuals to move through their neighborhoods seamlessly and safely.”