NWA Girl Gang hosts market at Shiloh Square

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An all-inclusive group hosted a market at Shiloh Square in Springdale on May 29.

The NWA Girl Gang supports women of color and people who are non-binary.

Marketing and logistics director Amanda Thattanakham says more than thirty vendors came out to sell their wares.

And digital promotion brought out a good crowd.

“We’re very fortunate to have a community online and a good digital presence, so we’re happy to see all our friends and new shoppers come out and join us and be a part of this community,” Thattanakham said.

The event was free to everyone.