FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit organization hosts its annual Day of Giving on Thursday.

NWA Gives helps other nonprofits by giving them fundraising training and other resources.

This is the sixth year of the event.

“We want people to know that their generosity really does make a difference in the lives of people. When they give to a nonprofit in the community, they’re really making a tangible difference,” said Chris Haas, co-founder and treasurer of NWA Gives.

In the five years since NWA Gives was created, it has helped raise nearly $3 million to support local nonprofits.