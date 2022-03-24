BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Gives announced it is hosting an in-person rally to kick off the fifth annual giving event at Orchards Park in Bentonville on March 31 from 12-1 p.m.

The rally allows non-profits to start generating excitement by taking promotional photos and videos. According to a press release, a local DJ will be onsite and attendees can grab free NWA T-Shirts and yard signs, take pictures, and meet other leaders, volunteers and supporters of NWA non-profits.

Anyone interested in attending can register for free here. It is preferred, but not required.

This year, 145 nonprofits have registered to participate in the 12-hour giving event. Since 2018, NWA

Gives has helped raise over $2 million for local 501(c)3 organizations. In addition to being eligible for

prizes by attending the rally, participating nonprofits can collect prizes throughout the event on April 7. To

learn more or find a cause to support, visit NWAGives.org.

“This is a big day for us, and we’re excited to create momentum for our giving event on April 7,” says

Chris Haas, Chairman of the Board at NWA Gives. Prizes will be available to non-profits, media and influencers in attendance.