FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, you can participate in an annual day of giving.

NWA Gives is a nonprofit connecting people to other nonprofits across the seven counties in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas, and encouraging them to participate in a full day dedicated to inspiring generosity.

The current treasurer, and one of the NWA Gives founders, Chris Haas, said they help other nonprofits in the area by hosting fundraising trainings, creating a central website for donations, and offering nonprofits a platform to share their story.

Haas said more than 150 nonprofits are participating in the 12-hour-long fundraiser. If you’re in a position to give, but are having trouble narrowing down where you want to put your money, Haas encourages you to start by finding a few nonprofits solving issues you’re passionate about.

“We can serve the needs of people that are hurting, or families that have gone through hardship and just need someone to come rally around them,” said Haas. “So that’s really the heart behind this.”

Haas said every penny of the nearly $3 million raised in the last six years of NWA Gives has gone directly to the nonprofit of the donors’ choice, and eventually back into helping community members who need it most.

The donation link closes at 8 p.m. Find a list of participating nonprofits and view how close they are to reaching their fundraising goals here.