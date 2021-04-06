NWA Gives to offer 12 hour marathon of giving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 4th annual NWA Gives event is slated for Thursday, but today, local non-profits got together for a celebration.

In total, almost 300 non-profit organizations will partner together for a 12 hour marathon of giving.

In 2020, this event raised more than $500,000 for various charities in Northwest Arkansas.

Chris Haas, Chairman, NWA Gives said, “We have so many great non-profits here in Northwest Arkansas that do a variety of things from feeding the poor to providing education to helping young single moms. You name it. And there are amazing needs that are being met because of the non-profit community.”

Anyone interested in supporting registered charities on April 8 can go online at NWAGives.org to find their favorite nonprofit or discover new organizations to donate to.

