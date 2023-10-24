FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — October is National School Safety Month, and one local group is looking to local businesses to help make schools safer.

Kirsten Morman is a member of the executive committee for Safer Fayetteville, a local organization that helps fund safety improvements for Fayetteville Schools.

“October is National School Safety Month, and we thought that this would be a really great way for a safer Fayetteville to connect with every individual in the community that wants to show up to events like this,” said Morman.

Through Wednesday, local restaurants are giving between 10%-15% of sales to Safer Fayetteville.

Morman says this is one of the many events they do to raise funding for school safety and security measures. She says the idea of Safer Fayetteville started back in March.

“Shortly after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville this past March. An organization of a few nonpartisan families that just wanted to put anxiety to action” said Mormon.

From there, she says they have worked with the Fayetteville School District.

“We were approached by Safer Fayetteville back in the summer about their willingness to partner with us on some safety projects,” said Alan Wilbourn, the executive director of communications for Fayetteville Public Schools.

He says with nonprofits’ help, it has added some new safety measures this year.

“The first one was the installation of security film in all of our buildings, and our school board approved that last September at the September meeting. And Safer Fayetteville was providing some of the final funding for that,” said Wilbourn.

This also includes coverings on each exterior doors and windows of all buildings around the district. With Safer Fayetteville and the city’s help, Wilbourn says he believes the safety of the schools will continue to be the main goal.

“It’s always a constant concern, and we always look for ways we can improve and how can we make it a safe environment for students,” said Wilbourn.

Morman says school safety starts with the community’s help first.

“It’s just a way that parents and community members can ease anxieties in this world.” said Morman.

The groups plan to continue fundraising until Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at City Park.