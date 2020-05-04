NWA gyms prepare to reopen

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansas gyms are allowed to reopen, owners want to remind clients that there will be some changes made due to Governor Hutchinson’s orders.

Last week, the governor announced that gyms must ensure 12 feet of distance between patrons due to the fact that people exhale more while they exercise. All staff and members must be screened for COVID-19 as well all equipment must be sanitized before and after use. Pools and spas also remain closed.

Trevor Bellina is getting ready to open his doors at Crossfit in Springdale and notes that in additon to these guidelines, the garage doors that are usually open at Crossfit will now be closed. Bellina also says that the local community has offered an immense amount of support, with one of his members noting how difficult it was to not be allowed in the gym.

“Everybody is excited about it, after you’ve been stuck at home for a solid month, no matter what the guidelines are gonna be, we’re all excited by just the fact that we can see our friends, see our clients, see things, see people and get in here and just sweat,” Bellina says.

Valarie Shepherd, a member at the Crossfit, says, “Since I’ve been here the people around me are on such a skill level that they push me even harder to work, and I’m just ready to get back to that grind.”

Both believe that the extended closure and new regulations will give people the chance to be more mindful about staying safe and keeping the gym clean.