FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas health clinic is offering free mental health therapy in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellness and Courage in Fayetteville is offering group sessions for those in the community who are uninsured healthcare workers or who have lost their jobs due to the virus.

The weekly therapy sessions will be online or over the phone.

To sign up call 479-316-7770 or email wendy@wellnessandcourage.com or jamy@wellnessandcourage.com