NWA healthcare community release statement on recent record hospitalizations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas healthcare community release a statement on recent hospitalizations in our area.
State Statistics:
The Arkansas Department of Health reported today 1,306 new cases in the state of Arkansas bringing the accumulated total cases to 234,781.
Regional Statistics:
Today in Benton and Washington counties have 243 new cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 41,240, still approximately 17% of the state’s cases.
Benton County: 106
Yesterday reported 213
12/31/2020 reported 253
Washington County: 137
Yesterday reported 186
12/31/2020 reported 310
Number of Patients:
Today, Benton and Washington Counties have 128 patients in COVID-19 units. 12 more patients than Sunday. These units are specially prepared to protect and care for COVID-19 positive patients while also protecting and providing care for patients with other medical needs.
Today, there are also 489 patients in hospitals for medical needs other than COVID-19, making a total of 617 patients in our area hospitals today.
Ventilators:
This morning there are 56 ventilators in use supporting the patient’s needs. This includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.
Intensive Care Units:
This morning there are 104 ICU beds in use supporting patient’s needs.
Statement below:
After starting the new year caring for 122 patients in our COVID-19 units, today we reached another all-time high, caring for 128 patients in our COVID-19 units. We also continue to care for a high number of high acuity patients in our Intensive Care Units (ICUs). These high acuity numbers have been trending for several weeks.
With this ongoing and increased surge, Eric Pianalto, Mercy Hospital president, said today, “We have continued to manage the increased volume of patients within our own surge planning along with the regional surge plan. We have plans for what happens if we exceed that capacity, which we will institute regionally if necessary.”
Pianalto and the region’s health care executives and clinical leaders meet frequently to ensure the health systems in the area have the resources needed to care for the community. Knowing the needs since the new year, Larry Shackleford, Washington Regional Medical Center president, said, “While it is disappointing, we anticipated we’d likely see an increase of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations following the holidays. We will continue to enact our individual phased surge plans, while closely monitoring if we need to go to the next phase.” Shackleford also shared, “Northwest Arkansas and the nation still face hard times as we continue to see a surge both in the number of COVID-19 patients and people requiring inpatient care. As we start this new year, we must hold on to the hope that with the COVID-19 vaccine the end may finally be in sight, while continuing to practice the public health guidelines that have been in place since spring 2020: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings.”
Both presidents reiterated staffing concerns shared in recent weeks and months in the daily, weekday NWA COVID-19 updates. “These consistent, high numbers for long periods of time continue to cause us concern for our staff. Thankfully they are holding steady and we are trying to ensure they get rest and respite. They are incredibly dedicated to caring for all patients with quality and compassionate care.” Both hope that the community will practice the simple measures that will keep the virus contained.
The NWA health care community has been providing COVID-19 resources for individuals, businesses and the community at large, including the NWA focused COVID-19 Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign, “Safe and Strong.” Going into 2021, the third Safe and Strong PSA video was released, a good reminder to all of us that we are still in this and we must do the things to keep everyone safe to stop the spread.