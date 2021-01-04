NWA healthcare community release statement on recent record hospitalizations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas healthcare community release a statement on recent hospitalizations in our area.

State Statistics:

The Arkansas Department of Health reported today 1,306 new cases in the state of Arkansas bringing the accumulated total cases to 234,781.

Regional Statistics:

Today in Benton and Washington counties have 243 new cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 41,240, still approximately 17% of the state’s cases.

Benton County: 106

Yesterday reported 213

12/31/2020 reported 253

Washington County: 137

Yesterday reported 186

12/31/2020 reported 310

Number of Patients:

Today, Benton and Washington Counties have 128 patients in COVID-19 units. 12 more patients than Sunday. These units are specially prepared to protect and care for COVID-19 positive patients while also protecting and providing care for patients with other medical needs.

Today, there are also 489 patients in hospitals for medical needs other than COVID-19, making a total of 617 patients in our area hospitals today.

Ventilators:

This morning there are 56 ventilators in use supporting the patient’s needs. This includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

Intensive Care Units:

This morning there are 104 ICU beds in use supporting patient’s needs.

Statement below: