NWA Heart Walk goes virtual

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Northwest Arkansas Heart Walk made a big change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liz Anderson, senior walk director, said roughly eight to ten thousand people normally come out to support the event at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. Since that’s not a possibility this year, organizers are encouraging everyone to walk or run and post a picture of themselves doing it.

Anderson said the organization recently announced a $2.5 million investment to research, with a focus on diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. This virtual event will help fund that.

“What we’re seeing is that COVID-19 is impacting heart and stroke survivors or folks that have that underlying condition in a different way,” Anderson said. “So it’s really critical for us to understand that kind of impact.”

Anderson also said the walk can be a good opportunity to connect during this time of social distancing.

“Getting the word out there, getting the other community members engaged in a meaningful way,” Anderson said. “I think everyone’s looking for that right now, finding a way to connect and give back. So this is just a really great way to do that.”

The walk starts Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to register.

