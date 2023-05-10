SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several local high school students can call themselves Emmy award winners.

Springdale Har-Ber seniors Alexej Vargas and Cesar Batres won three Emmy awards between them.

Vargas won awards for Public Affairs Community Service and Best Photographer. Batres won Best Editor. The two seniors gave advice to future students looking to follow their path.

“Keep going. Keep improving your skills. When you start, you won’t be the greatest. You just got to keep improving and get to that point where you submit to the Emmys,” Vargas said.

“Take your time. Do the most. Do the best you can, and get yourself out there because if you don’t get yourself you won’t win an award,” Batres said.

Batres and Vargas weren’t the only two Northwest Arkansas students to win an Emmy. Taylor Barnes at Fayetteville High School also won an award in the arts and entertainment cultural affairs category.