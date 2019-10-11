NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival today, roads closed

It is happening today, Friday, Oct. 11 between 3-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival is today, Oct. 11 and sections of three streets surrounding the downtown square are closed during the event.

Parts of Mountain Street, as well as Block and East Avenues closed at 1:30 p.m. Detours are encouraged. Drivers in the area need to be cautious.

The free, family event offers fun for all ages. It is happening today, Friday, Oct. 11 between 3-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville square.

The festival is a celebration to recognize the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and celebrate the heritage and culture, the Facebook site for the event states. Those who attend may enjoy a soccer skills contest, live music, delicious food, dance contest, kids zone, health fair and local vendors.

