FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared’s “A Christmas Carol” announces its return to the stage on December 1 and will continue to perform through Christmas Eve.

“A Christmas Carol” was started as a Northwest Arkansas tradition at TheatreSquared’s new building in 2019. Adapted by T2 co-founders Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford, the inventive T2 original production is directed by Herzberg and associate director Bryce Kemph.

T2’s adaptation is set in a Victorian library on Christmas Eve, days after Dickens’ novel was released—selling out in just six days. As a boy awaits his parents long after closing hour, a librarian takes pity on him and opens her last copy of the brand-new book. Soon, their world is transformed and they journey along with Ebenezer Scrooge on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. The ghosts have arrived with a timely message, but will it be enough to save him? With song, dance, and more than a little holiday magic, this lively stage adaptation will delight audiences of all ages.

“Charles Dickens himself performed A Christmas Carol hundreds of times on stage, playing every role from Scrooge to Fezziwig,” T2 Co-founder Robert Ford

Ford added that Charles Dickens started a grand tradition. Dickens’ story of four ghosts rudely waking a grumpy old miser and taking him, literally, on the ride of his life has become one of the world’s best-known holiday tales. Ford further adds that he is delighted to bring this new Northwest Arkansas tradition back to the beautiful West Theatre at TheatreSquared.

Herzberg says she has been drawn to Dickens’ work for much of her career as she has adapted several versions of “Carol” over three decades and directed Ford’s adaptation of Great Expectations for T2 in 2016.

“Dickens empathizes profoundly with children, revels in family,” she says of her fascination with his work. “He trains our eyes on the forgotten corners of humanity. His characters are indelible. And he finds hope for redemption in even the least hospitable London counting houses. There’s more than one reason we all look forward to returning to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge so wholeheartedly each holiday season.”

James Taylor Odum returns as Ebeneezer Scrooge. The ensemble includes Michelle Jasso, Hollis Gipson, James Taylor Odom, Christopher Collier, Trent Dahlin, Chris Hecke, Steven Marzolf, Beck Crabb, Charlie Clark, Beatrice McCue, Grace Taylor, Leah Smith, Elizabeth Ofodile, Tatiana Watts, Cora Kemph, and Emme Fletcher.

The production staff includes set designer Martin Andrew, costume designer Ruby Kemph, lighting designer Megan Reilly, sound designer Tommy Rosati, stage manager Emely Zepeda, assistant stage manager Fior Tat, assistant stage manager Emy Herrera, dialect coach Steven Marzolf, assistant choreographer Leah Smith, associate lighting designer Kimberly Pukay and associate sound designer Cameron Griffiths.

Tickets

Performances of A Christmas Carol are scheduled from December 1 through December 24, with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through December 18.

Special matinee performances include a 2 p.m. performance on Friday, December 23, a 10 a.m. performance on Saturday, December 24, and a 3 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 24. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, located at 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to the release, tickets will range from $20-$55 with discounted tickets available for children.

Through T2’s Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.

For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.