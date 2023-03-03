SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Home Show returns this weekend at the NWA Convention Center and across the street at the Holiday Inn ballroom in Springdale.

It’s the 33rd annual Home Show hosted by the NWA Home Builders Association and features more than 100 local businesses that specialize in all areas of home building and remodeling. The event also features food trucks.

“It’s almost like a one-stop shop for home improvement,” said Shana Kasparek, executive officer for NWA Home Builders Association. “There’s not just one window company here, there’s five or six, so you get to meet with everybody and find the product that is best for you.”

The show continues on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $6 at the door.