SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 32nd annual Original NWA Home Show, presented by WACO Title, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, and Ozarks Go! will be held April 29-May 1, 2022 at the NWA Convention Center in Springdale.

According to a press release, over 90 vendors will be available to answer your home improvement and building questions. Over 5,000 attendees are expected as local builders, suppliers and home improvement businesses showcase their wares over the weekend.

The NWA Home Show gives local businesses a platform to share their expertise with the community. Attendees can seek advice about hundreds of home products and services, including home building, remodeling, outdoor living, energy efficiency, healthy living, financing and design.

Other activities will include Phil Elson and his Halftime Show, the new Latino radio station La Ponderosa, and Corey Beck of the 1994 National Championship Razorbacks men’s basketball team signing autographs. Visitors can also register to win a variety of prizes.

The NWA Home Show doors will open on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. that night, 10-6 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. Tickets are $6 for a One-Day Pass.

Purchase your tickets now at nwahomeshow.com, or purchase tickets at the door.