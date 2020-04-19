NWA Humane Society hands out pet food

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals did its part to make trying times a little easier for struggling families.

The Humane Society hosted a drive-thru pet food hand out Saturday afternoon and donated over 6,300 pounds of dog food to local families that needed it.

Director of the shelter Clayton Morgan says the food is meant to act as a safety net for pet owners during a period of uncertainty.

“We’ve made a lot of happy days today. We’ve seen a lot of smiles. They can take the money they have and apply it toward something they need more,” Morgan said.

Officials at the Humane Society also say that now is the perfect time to adopt a new friend, and there are several currently needing good homes.