NWA invited to star gazing, planet observing party

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Anyone interested has the opportunity to see Jupiter and Saturn, and other space objects at an upcoming event hosted at Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Those with the military park and Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are hosting ‘Star Party’ between 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

The event is free.

Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Telescopes will be available for attendees, or they may bring their own.

Weather permitting, they’ll be able to see the objects in space.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring water and insect repellent.

For more information call 451-8122 ext. 1227.