NWA Jazz Society holds a concert at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Jazz is in bloom over at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

After being canceled last year, the NWA Jazz Society’s ‘JAZZ IN BLOOM’ concert series is back in an outdoor environment.

Sunday’s concert was free for members to show their appreciation to those who kept their membership throughout the pandemic.

Executive Director for the NWA Jazz Society Robert Ginsburg says he couldn’t be happier to be once again holding musical events but wants to move forward with cautious optimism.

“We don’t want to focus on that. But we’re not past it, and it’s still in all of our consciousness in terms of, we’re outdoors, we’re still reluctant to cram this many people indoors, and if we look outside the window of the United States, we see the world is still struggling with this,” said Ginsburg.

Ginsburg says above everything else, his favorite part of live concerts being back is seeing faces he hasn’t seen in more than 16 months.