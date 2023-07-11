FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society along with KUAF and Walton Arts Center announced to present the Nick Mancini Collective featuring John Daversa in Starr Theater on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7.30 p.m.

As per the release, tickets are now available at waltonartscenter.org and are priced at $30 for theater seating and $45 for tiered seating. Discounts are available to Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society members. To buy tickets call 479.443.5600 or in-person at the box office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Vibraphonist and composer Nick Mancini leads this musically compelling collective with multi-Grammy®-winning John Daversa on trumpet, pianist Peter Schlamb, Ryan McGillicuddy on bass, and Steven Pruitt on drums.